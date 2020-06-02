MISC appoints former minister as new chairman

MISC appoints former minister as new chairman

June 2nd, 2020 Asia, Operations, Tankers 0 comments

Malaysian national shipping company MISC has announced the appointment of Tan Sri Noh Omar as its new chairman, replacing Datuk Ab Halim Mohyiddin who will remain an independent and non-executive director of the company.

Noh Omar 62, was appointed to Malaysia’s federal cabinet in 2008 and served different minister roles including minister for entrepreneur and co-operative development, minister for agriculture and agro-based industry and minister of urban wellbeing, housing and local government.

MISC is controlled by national energy firm Petronas and the company currently controls a fleet of 47 vessels.

 

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.