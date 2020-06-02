Home Sector Tankers MISC appoints former minister as new chairman June 2nd, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Operations, Tankers

Malaysian national shipping company MISC has announced the appointment of Tan Sri Noh Omar as its new chairman, replacing Datuk Ab Halim Mohyiddin who will remain an independent and non-executive director of the company.

Noh Omar 62, was appointed to Malaysia’s federal cabinet in 2008 and served different minister roles including minister for entrepreneur and co-operative development, minister for agriculture and agro-based industry and minister of urban wellbeing, housing and local government.

MISC is controlled by national energy firm Petronas and the company currently controls a fleet of 47 vessels.