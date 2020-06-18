Home Sector Tankers MISC chairman resigns less than three weeks after appointment June 18th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Operations, Tankers

Malaysian national shipping company MISC has announced that the group’s chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar has resigned, less than three weeks after taking the role.

Noh, a former minister of Malaysia, was appointed as chairman of MISC on July 1 replacing Datuk Ab Hohyiddin who will remain an independent director of the company.

MISC said that Noh made the decision to tender his resignation upon discussion with the prime minister of Malaysia. According to local reports his appointment caused a public outcry as it followed a string of other political appointments to high positions in government-linked companies.

MISC, controlled by national energy group Petronas, currently operates a fleet of 47 vessels.