MISC chairman resigns less than three weeks after appointment

MISC chairman resigns less than three weeks after appointment

June 18th, 2020 Asia, Operations, Tankers 0 comments

Malaysian national shipping company MISC has announced that the group’s chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar has resigned, less than three weeks after taking the role.

Noh, a former minister of Malaysia, was appointed as chairman of MISC on July 1 replacing Datuk Ab Hohyiddin who will remain an independent director of the company.

MISC said that Noh made the decision to tender his resignation upon discussion with the prime minister of Malaysia. According to local reports his appointment caused a public outcry as it followed a string of other political appointments to high positions in government-linked companies.

MISC, controlled by national energy group Petronas, currently operates a fleet of 47 vessels.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.