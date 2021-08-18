MISC invests in three Singapore start-ups

MISC, Malaysia’s flagship shipping line, has revealed it has invested, along with Boston Consulting, in three Singapore-based start-ups.

The three ventures are SOL-X, a ship safety tool, Chord X, a maritime data analytics company and Spares CNX, which provides an automated inventory management solution.

“We are proud to invest in these three digital start-ups, which in many ways allow us to explore available opportunities to harness the power of digitalisation in the maritime industry. The challenges faced by the shipping industry brought about by the global Covid-19 pandemic have forced us to rethink our approaches and operational practices,” said Yee Yang Chien, president of MISC. “I believe that in order for us to move forward, we must be bold in exploring the endless opportunities to further improve operational excellence in various areas including safety and process efficiency.”