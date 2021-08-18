AsiaTech

MISC invests in three Singapore start-ups

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 18, 2021
0 165 1 minute read

MISC, Malaysia’s flagship shipping line, has revealed it has invested, along with Boston Consulting, in three Singapore-based start-ups.

The three ventures are SOL-X, a ship safety tool, Chord X, a maritime data analytics company and Spares CNX, which provides an automated inventory management solution.

“We are proud to invest in these three digital start-ups, which in many ways allow us to explore available opportunities to harness the power of digitalisation in the maritime industry. The challenges faced by the shipping industry brought about by the global Covid-19 pandemic have forced us to rethink our approaches and operational practices,” said Yee Yang Chien, president of MISC. “I believe that in order for us to move forward, we must be bold in exploring the endless opportunities to further improve operational excellence in various areas including safety and process efficiency.”

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 18, 2021
0 165 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button