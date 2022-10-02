MISC lines up two more LNG newbuilds in South Korea for ExxonMobil

Malaysia’s top shipping line, MISC, has inked a long-term time charter contract with ExxonMobil subsidiary SeaRiver Maritime, for two newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

The 174,000 cu m units will be built in South Korea and chartered for a firm period of 10 years for operations in international waters after delivery in 2026. They will be equipped with ecoefficient technologies such as X-DF 2.1 engines with intelligent control by exhaust recycling (iCER) system and air lubrication system.

Singapore’s Eaglestar Shipmanagement Gas will be appointed to provide project management services during the shipbuilding phase and to take charge of the operationalisation and shipmanagement of the vessels when they are delivered.

The agreement brings the total number of contracts with SeaRiver to four LNG carriers. In 2019, MISC also secured a 15-year time charter contract for two ships currently under construction in South Korea and slated for delivery in the first quarter of 2023.