MISC plans dual fuel fleet transformation

MISC plans dual fuel fleet transformation

December 30th, 2019 Asia, Tankers 0 comments

Malaysian energy shipping firm MISC is planning to cut shipping emissions by aiming to run half of its fleet with LNG dual fuel propulsion by 2030, Nikkei Asian Review reports.

Yee Yang Chien, CEO of MISC, said the company plans to replace 50% of its fleet with LNG dual-fueled vessels in the next 10 years. The company took delivery of the world’s first two LNG dual-fuel tankers in early 2019, and will increase their numbers in an effort to address rising environmental concerns.

According to Chien, the company is now working on a hydrogen derivative as an option for introducing zero-carbon engines in the future and MISC is actively pursuing cooperation with other global partners to develop this.

However, Chien said the financial burden of the greener engines presents a big challenge for MISC, with each ship costing the company an extra $10m to $15m.

“It will cost more, but so far there are certain customers who are prepared to pay the extra premium for ships with reduced emissions,” Chien said.

MISC, controlled by Malaysian national energy firm Petronas, currently operates a fleet of over 60 oil tankers and 30 LNG carriers.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2018. All rights reserved. SG.