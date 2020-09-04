MISC VLEC due for delivery next month suffers water ingress

A very large ethane carrier (VLEC) newbuilding under construction at South Korean yard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has been damaged by Typhoon Maysak, one of the more ferocious storms to hit the Korean Peninsula in recent years.

According to South Korean media reports, the 98,000 cu m VLEC Pang Tian suffered water ingress and listed to starboard.

The vessel is one of the three MISC VLECs under construction at HHI. MISC took over the ownership of six VLECs from China’s Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical in July and chartered them back to the company for a period of 15 years.

VesselsValue’s valuation on Pang Tian is $122.53m. The vessel has already been launched and was scheduled for delivery next month.

Some of HHI’s yard facilities also suffered damage in the typhoon.

Typhoon Maysak made landfall on the southern coast of Busan on Thursday, forcing temporary closure of ports and causing major damage in the region. Port employees spent much of today clearing up the damage including many tumbled container stacks. Another typhoon is also brewing in the region.