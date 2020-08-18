AsiaDry CargoEuropeShipyards

Misje Rederi orders up to 10 ten eco bulk carriers at Colombo Dockyard

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang August 18, 2020
0 78 Less than a minute

Misje Eco Bulk, a unit of Norwegian owner Misje Rederi, has placed an order at Sri Lanka’s Colombo Dockyard for the construction of up to ten 5,000 dwt eco bulk carriers.

The contract is made up of a firm order for six vessels and option for another four vessels.

The vessel will be fitted with a diesel/electric hybrid power system. The concept and the basic design of the eco bulk carriers are developed by Wartsila Ship Design Norway and the detailed designing will be carried out by Colombo Dockyard. 

The first vessel of the series is scheduled to be delivered in 18 months and the subsequent vessels will be delivered in four-month intervals. 

According to Colombo Dockyard, the company has been targeting the European market extensively, especially for the construction of eco-friendly bulkers, cable-laying and repairing vessels, and  service operation vessels.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close