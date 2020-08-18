Misje Rederi orders up to 10 ten eco bulk carriers at Colombo Dockyard

Misje Eco Bulk, a unit of Norwegian owner Misje Rederi, has placed an order at Sri Lanka’s Colombo Dockyard for the construction of up to ten 5,000 dwt eco bulk carriers.

The contract is made up of a firm order for six vessels and option for another four vessels.

The vessel will be fitted with a diesel/electric hybrid power system. The concept and the basic design of the eco bulk carriers are developed by Wartsila Ship Design Norway and the detailed designing will be carried out by Colombo Dockyard.

The first vessel of the series is scheduled to be delivered in 18 months and the subsequent vessels will be delivered in four-month intervals.

According to Colombo Dockyard, the company has been targeting the European market extensively, especially for the construction of eco-friendly bulkers, cable-laying and repairing vessels, and service operation vessels.