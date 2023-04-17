AfricaOperationsTankers

Missing tanker found off Ivory Coast, all crew safe

The Success 9, a Singapore-flagged bunker tanker boarded by pirates off Ivory Coast on April 10, was found over the weekend will all crew reported safe.

Another tanker in the area was able to pick up the Success 9’s distress call, at which point an Ivory Coast navy patrol ship was deployed to the scene.

Security consultants Ambrey said the latest attack in this piracy hotspot aligned with a pattern of recent attacks on merchant vessels operating in the regional bunker trade.

