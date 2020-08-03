AmericasAsiaDry CargoEnvironmentOperations

Misuga Kaiun fined for cover up of oily water discharge

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang August 3, 2020
0 25 Less than a minute

Japanese shipping company Misuga Kaiun was fined by a federal court in the US for activities violating the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships.

The company pleaded guilty for failing to accurately maintain an oil record book, covering up discharges of oily water from the 2013-built ultramax bulker Diamond Queen.

In pleading guilty, Misuga admitted that the chief engineer onboard the vessel knowingly failed to record the overboard discharge of oily bilge water without the use of required pollution-prevention equipment from approximately April 2019 until the vessel arrived in Port Canaveral, Florida, on May 22, 2020. The chief engineer, Cloyd Dimapilis, also pleaded guilty to falsifying the oil record book and was sentenced to one year of probation.   

Misuga Kaiun was sentenced to pay a fine of $1.5m, placed on probation for a period of four years, and ordered to implement a comprehensive environmental compliance plan as a special condition of probation.

 “Our oceans and waterways are essential to the health and balance of the world’s ecosystem. Those who act with reckless disregard for the safety of our environment by willfully polluting or contaminating it put everyone at risk, and will be held accountable for their actions,” said US Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez for the Middle District of Florida. 

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close