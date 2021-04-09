Mitsubishi Heavy in green ammonia push with Starfire investment

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has joined a number of companies to invest in Starfire Energy, a Colorado-based developer of modular chemical plants for the production of green ammonia and hydrogen.

Starfire Energy leverages a patented catalysis technology that allows for the synthesis and cracking of carbon-free ammonia and hydrogen-leveraging renewable energy sources.

According to MHI, the goal is to advance the development of commercial scale applications to decarbonise ammonia production and unlock its potential as a zero-carbon fuel for utility gas turbines, large scale ships, process heat for industries like steel, cement and fuel cell vehicles.

“MHI views clean ammonia as an important new energy source for fuel use and hydrogen carriers and we are committed to expanding the hydrogen and ammonia value chain from production to utilization by developing technologies such as the hydrogen and ammonia gas turbine,” said Ricky Sakai, vice president of new business development at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America. “We are also eager to partner innovative technology and solution providers and have confidence in Starfire Energy’s technology to create distributed ammonia production solutions that help industries, and our customers achieve decarbonisation goals.”

The investment has been executed through a consortium of investors, including AP Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures, New Energy Technologies and Osaka Gas.