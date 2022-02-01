Mitsubishi Shipbuilding sets up dedicated decarbonisation development group

Japan’s Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), has established a new marine decarbonisation business development group in response to the energy transition of the shipping sector.

The new organisation will utilise the technologies accumulated by MHI over its long history of shipbuilding, in order to accelerate technological development and new business creation in the marine decarbonisation field, and respond to global trends and market needs..

MHI has built more than 5,000 ships since its founding in 1884, actively adopting new technologies in the construction of energy carriers, including coal carriers, oil tankers, and liquified gas carriers. “The recent drive for decarbonisation will require a transition to new energy, and premised on global trade, demand is expected to increase for clean energy carriers for ammonia and other materials, as well as liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carriers to support reverse logistics for fossil fuels,” the company said.

Toru Kitamura, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, said the company needs a dedicated organisation to coordinate the technological innovation and handle the growth sectors such as LCO2 carriers and ammonia fuel vessels for which it has received numerous inquiries from customers. “The establishment of the marine decarbonisation business development group will accelerate the pioneering of new businesses that utilise and apply the oil and gas technologies possessed by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, and in combination with conventional shipbuilding technologies, allow us to achieve ‘organisational ambidexterity’,” added Kitamura.