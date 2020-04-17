Home Sector Offshore Mixed news for Transocean as one drillship extended while another one is terminated April 17th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Offshore driller Transocean has revealed both good news and bad news in its latest fleet status report.

Beacon Offshore has exercised an option on drillship Deepwater Asgard , currently operating in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The option is for 41 days, and the day rate continues at $240,000 per day.

Meanwhile in Egypt, Burullus has terminated its contract for drillship Deepwater India. The 2010-built vessel was contracted from April to August at $170,000 per day.

Transocean did not reveal the financial details surrounding the cancellation, but did say that its backlog has increased by $10m since its latest fleet status report.