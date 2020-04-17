Mixed news for Transocean as one drillship extended while another one is terminated

April 17th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Offshore driller Transocean has revealed both good news and bad news in its latest fleet status report.

Beacon Offshore has exercised an option on drillship Deepwater Asgard, currently operating in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The option is for 41 days, and the day rate continues at $240,000 per day.

Meanwhile in Egypt, Burullus has terminated its contract for drillship Deepwater India. The 2010-built vessel was contracted from April to August at $170,000 per day.

Transocean did not reveal the financial details surrounding the cancellation, but did say that its backlog has increased by $10m since its latest fleet status report.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

