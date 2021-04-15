MMA Offshore and Worley in Taiwan offshore wind tie-up

Australian OSV operator and services provider MMA Offshore and engineering firm Worley signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to jointly provide services to the offshore wind market in Taiwan and the broader Asia Pacific region.

Under the arrangement Worley will provide turnkey operations and maintenance services and MMA will provide subsea and vessel services.

“We are excited to join forces with Worley to develop our service offering and grow our market share in the offshore wind market. I believe the combination of our marine and subsea expertise with Worley’s engineering and topside expertise will enable us to deliver a unique solution to the industry,” said David Ross, managing director, MMA Offshore.

“We are thrilled by the opportunities presented by this partnership with MMA. This combination of capabilities is a strategic milestone, and forms part of our global offshore wind strategy to export our operations and maintenance capabilities into new emerging markets within Asia,” said Eoghan Quinn, vice president for Offshore Wind, Power & New Energy, Worley.

MMA has established an early presence in the Taiwan wind market providing vessels and subsea services to the offshore windfarm construction projects in the region.

Earlier this month, the company secured three new contracts in the offshore wind market in Taiwan worth around A$7m ($5.3m).