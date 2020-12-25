MMA Offshore awarded contracts for MPSV

Australian OSV operator MMA Offshore has secured two new contracts for multipurpose support vessel MMA Privilege .

One contract is for the provision of accommodation and walk-to-work services to support FPSO shutdown operations in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. The contract, commencing in February 2021, is for a firm period of 138 days, including mobilization and demobilization, with a further 14 days in options.

Another contract is for the provision of light construction and accommodation and walk-to-work services in Brunei. This contract is for a firm period of 90 days, with a total of 70 days in option periods. The contract will commence around July 2021.

“We are extremely pleased to secure these contracts which give us greater certainty in our forward contract book in the current environment. The MMA Privilege is a quality vessel and we look forward to supporting our client’s operations safely and efficiently,” said MMA’s Managing Director David Ross.