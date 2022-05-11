MMA Offshore awarded new contract in Qatar

Australia’s MMA Offshore has landed an integrated vessel and subsea services contract to provide offshore construction support in Qatar.

The Perth-based OSV operator and services provider will deploy its 2016-built multipurpose support vessel MMA Pinnacle in support of a tier-one contractor working on a pipeline installation campaign. The vessel recently returned to the fleet after a three-year fixed term charter.

The campaign is due to commence in early June 2022 and should continue until December of the same year. MMA estimated revenue from the project to be around $16.5m for the firm contract period.

“This project marks a major milestone for MMA, securing a significant integrated subsea services contract which utilises our subsea skills and vessel in combination,” said David Ross, MMA’s managing director.