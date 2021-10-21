Offshore

MMA Offshore awarded new contract with Oil Search

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 21, 2021
0 3 Less than a minute
MMA

Australian OSV operator MMA Offshore has been awarded a contract with Oil Search Limited for the provision of diving inspection services.

The ASX-listed company stated that the project will capitalise on the successful working relationship between MMA and Oil Search, who have previously collaborated on similar campaigns in Papua New Guinea.

For the project, the 2013-built MMA Vigilant will be outfitted with specialised diving and survey systems and will act as the key support vessel.

The campaign is set to commence in January next year.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 21, 2021
0 3 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button