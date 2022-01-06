MMA Offshore awarded several new contracts

Australian OSV operator and services provider MMA Offshore has recently won a number of new contracts worth up to A$103m ($73.7m), including two long-term vessel contracts, a further hydrographic survey scope for the Australian Department of Defence and confirmed a geotechnical survey scope for the Marinus Link interconnector project, reported by Splash last month.

The firm vessel contracts, with a combined value of A$62m, consist of a three and a half year deal with Woodside for the MMA Cove, and a two-year contract for the MMA Privilege in Côte d’Ivoire. Both contracts have additional option periods with a potential value of more than A$91m. The MMA Cove will continue to provide production support services for Woodside’s facilities in Australia’s North West, while the MMA Privilege will provide accommodation and walk-to-work support services commencing in March 2022. The vessel will be mobilising from Singapore in February 2022.

In addition, MMA has been awarded its third contract under the Hydroscheme Industry Partnership Program (HIPP) to complete a hydrographic survey off Tasmania. The project is expected to commence this month and continue for a period of four months. The Marinus Link offshore work is also planned to commence this month. The survey will be carried out by the vessel Tek Ocean Spirit and last between four and six weeks. The two survey contracts carry an anticipated contract value of A$12.4m.