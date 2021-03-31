Greater ChinaOffshoreOffshore Wind

MMA Offshore awarded three wind contracts in Taiwan

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesApril 1, 2021
MMA Offshore

Australia’s MMA Offshore has secured three new contracts in the offshore wind market in Taiwan worth around A$7m ($5.3m).

MPSV MMA Pride will provide accommodation and walk to work services at the Changhua wind farm, AHTS vessel MMA Crystal will support a pre-installation noise mitigation survey for the Formosa 2 wind farm development, while MPSV MMA Responder will support a bubble curtain noise mitigation scope for turbine installation works on the Changfang and Xidao wind farm project. The contracts are for a firm period of 270 days, with options available totalling 118 days.

MMA Pride and MMA Crystal are set to commence operations early April 2021 and MMA Responder in late June 2021.

David Ross, managing director of MMA Offshore, said: “We are extremely pleased to secure these contracts which further establish MMA’s presence in servicing our offshore wind market clients in Taiwan. This is a key strategic focus area for the business as we diversify our service offering into supporting the growing offshore renewables market.”

