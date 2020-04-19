MMA Offshore enters renewable sector with Taiwan contract

April 20th, 2020 Greater China, Offshore 0 comments

Australian OSV firm MMA Offshore has been awarded a contract to support foundation installation for an offshore wind farm project off Taiwan.

The project will see MPSV  MMA Vigilant providing integrated subsea services to monitor the seabed for dredging and piling work over a two month period.

David Ross, managing director of MMA, said the contract award was an exciting step forward for MMA.

“Expanding our service offering into supporting the renewable sector is a key step in executing our growth strategy,” Ross said.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

