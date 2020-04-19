MMA Offshore enters renewable sector with Taiwan contract

Australian OSV firm MMA Offshore has been awarded a contract to support foundation installation for an offshore wind farm project off Taiwan.

The project will see MPSV MMA Vigilant providing integrated subsea services to monitor the seabed for dredging and piling work over a two month period.

David Ross, managing director of MMA, said the contract award was an exciting step forward for MMA.

“Expanding our service offering into supporting the renewable sector is a key step in executing our growth strategy,” Ross said.