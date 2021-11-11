MMA Offshore forms Taiwanese wind JV

Australian OSV operator and services provider MMA Offshore has acquired 49.9% of the shares in the Taiwanese survey company Global Aqua Survey to form a new joint venture, the MMA Global Aqua JV, which will target the offshore wind sector in Taiwan.

The move should provide MMA with a local platform to expand its presence in Taiwan, while also providing Global Aqua Survey with access to a fleet of vessels and other non-survey capabilities such as engineering, diving, stabilisation, ROV, and inspection expertise.

MMA’s managing director, David Ross, added: “The MMA Global Aqua JV is an important step in MMA’s offshore wind strategy. With cabotage and local ownership becoming increasingly important in the Taiwanese market, the MMA Global Aqua JV will provide us with a local platform from which to grow our offshore wind business.”

MMA Offshore secured three contracts in April to support the offshore wind market in Taiwan. This was followed by a tie-up with engineering firm Worley to jointly provide offshore wind services in the country and the broader Asia Pacific region.