MMA Offshore MPSV to support X-Press Pearl salvage operations

October 18, 2021
Australian OSV operator and services provider has been engaged by Resolve Marine to assist with salvage operations of the wrecked 2,700 teu containership X-Press Pearl off the coast of Sri Lanka.

Beginning in late October, the 2016-built multipurpose support vessel (MPSV) MMA Prestige will act as the primary support vessel for the subsea clearance of a number of containers involved in a loss incident during June 2021. Resolve Marine was hired as the interim caretaker of the wreck.

X-Press Pearl was a Singapore-flagged boxship operated by X-Press Feeders. The vessel entered service in February 2021 and caught fire on May 20, 2021. After burning for 12 days, the vessel sank on June 2 in what is referred to as the worst maritime environmental disaster in Sri Lanka’s history. It was carrying around 25 tons of acid among the 1,486 containers onboard.

