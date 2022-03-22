MMA Offshore PSV sold for Fortescue’s ammonia retrofit project

Australian OSV operator and services provider MMA Offshore has sold the 2010-built platform supply vessel MMA Leveque to a subsidiary of Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) for $7.75m.

FFI plans to convert the vessel to dual fuel with the objective of operating almost totally on green ammonia.

MMA said it would utilise the proceeds from the sale of the vessel to continue delivering its balance sheet.

The MMA Leveque is part of Fortescue Metal Group’s broader fleet of trucks, locomotives and ships all undergoing technical transition to operate on green fuels.