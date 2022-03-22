EnvironmentOffshore

MMA Offshore PSV sold for Fortescue’s ammonia retrofit project

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 23, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
MMA Offshore

Australian OSV operator and services provider MMA Offshore has sold the 2010-built platform supply vessel MMA Leveque to a subsidiary of Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) for $7.75m.

FFI plans to convert the vessel to dual fuel with the objective of operating almost totally on green ammonia.

MMA said it would utilise the proceeds from the sale of the vessel to continue delivering its balance sheet.

The MMA Leveque is part of Fortescue Metal Group’s broader fleet of trucks, locomotives and ships all undergoing technical transition to operate on green fuels.

Tags
Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

