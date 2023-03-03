MMA Offshore scores $20m Taiwanese wind hat-trick

Australian OSV operator MMA Offshore has won three contracts worth a combined A$30m ($20.1m) to support offshore wind farm developments in Taiwan during 2023.

The three vessel contracts are for a total of 370 days, with options for an additional 180 days and a potential revenue of approximately A$15m ($10.1m).

The 2016-built MMA Pinnacle will mobilise from Singapore to Taiwan in March to support Seaway 7 on a wind farm development project. The contract is for a firm period of 180 days with 90 days in extension options.

Meanwhile, the 2016-built multipurpose support vessel (MPSV) MMA Prestige has been booked to provide walk-to-work accommodation support services for wind turbine maintenance operations. The contract should start in the second quarter of 2023 for a firm period of 130 days with options to add a further 60 days.

Lastly, the 2012-built Taiwanese-flagged MPSV MMA Crystal has also been contracted for cable trenching and survey support services, with commencement set for April for a firm period of 60 days plus 30 days of options.

According to MMA’s managing director, David Ross, the contract awards mark a major milestone in the company’s diversification strategy, with offshore wind being a key target market for MMA into the future.