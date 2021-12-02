MMA Offshore scores Australian interconnector survey contract

Australian OSV operator and services provider MMA Offshore has been awarded a contract for the Marinus Link interconnector project, a proposed 1,500 MW capacity subsea and underground electricity connection to further link Tasmania and Victoria as part of Australia’s future electricity grid.

MMA has been contracted to complete the marine engineering field campaign to acquire, integrate and interpret geophysical and geotechnical data to assist with the cable route feasibility assessment and cost estimates.

The contract total amounts to a value of A$5.5m ($3.9m) with the offshore scope planned to commence in January 2022.

The survey will be carried out by the Tek Ocean Spirit lasting between four and six weeks. It involves the 255 km subsea high voltage direct current (HVDC) cable route between Heybridge in north west Tasmania and Waratah Bay in South Gippsland, Victoria.