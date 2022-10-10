MMA Offshore scores vessel contract with Beach Energy

Australian OSV operator and services provider MMA Offshore has secured a vessel contract with fellow operator Beach Energy.

The company’s 2011-built MMA Coral will provide vessel support to Beach Energy’s two production platforms located in the Bass Strait, and also carry out subsea inspection and survey services as well as drilling support.

The contract will start in late November 2022 and last for a firm period of one year, with an additional one-year option. Financial terms have not been disclosed. MMA said the vessel will also be marketed to the broader region for ad hoc work scopes in addition to Beach Energy’s operations.

Before delivery, the vessel will be fitted with a work class ROV spread. Certain work scopes will also utilise a modular active heave compensated (AHC) lifting spread from the vessel, supplied by a local Victorian company, Thrust Maritime.