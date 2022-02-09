MMA Offshore seals $48.4m contract renewal with Inpex

Australian OSV operator and services provider MMA Offshore has secured a charter contract renewal with Inpex Operations Australia for the 2016-built large platform supply vessel MMA Brewster to provide production support services.

The PSV will soon complete an initial five-year chartering service supporting Inpex-operated Ichthys LNG, having been designed and built specifically to support the energy company’s offshore facilities in Australia’s North West.

The new A$68m ($48.4m) contract is for a firm period of five years, with five one-year extension options thereafter.

Earlier this year, MMA Offshore won firm vessel contracts from Woodside with a combined value of A$62m. The deal consists of a three-and-a-half-year charter for the MMA Cove in Australia’s North West and a two-year contract for the MMA Privilege in Côte d’Ivoire. Both contracts have additional option periods with a potential value of more than A$91m.