MMA Offshore secures vessel contract with TechnipFMC

Australia’s MMA Offshore has been awarded a contract with TechnipFMC to provide tug and barge support for a local subsea installation project.

MMA will provide a four tug and barge sets as well as two offshore positioning tugs, utilising both owned and chartered vessels, to support the subsea installation works.

The contract is worth over A$20m ($15.75m), and offshore operations are scheduled to commence in around August 2021 and be completed at the end of the 2021 or early in 2022.

David Ross, managing director of MMA Offshore, commented: “We are extremely pleased to continue our working relationship with TechnipFMC on Australian offshore construction projects, and to support this key scope of work. MMA looks forward to working with TechnipFMC and their client to deliver a safe and successful outcome.”