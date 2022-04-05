MMA Offshore secures vessel contract with Woodside

Australian OSV operator and services provider MMA Offshore has won a contract from Woodside Energy as the operator for and on behalf of the Scarborough joint venture to support offshore field development drilling for the Scarborough project in Australia’s North West.

The contract is for a firm period of 350 days, with additional options available to Woodside. Operations under the contract are expected to commence in the second quarter of 2023, with the 2013-built platform supply vessel MMA Inscription continuing on its current contract through to the end of 2022, followed by a scheduled dry-docking immediately before commencing this development drilling campaign.

MMA’s managing director, David Ross, said: “This contract further strengthens our forward order book with the MMA Inscription now under contract through to the first half of 2024.”

The Scarborough joint venture comprises Woodside Energy with a 73.5% stake and BHP Petroleum with the remaining 26.5%. In November last year, Woodside and BHP made a final investment decision to proceed with the Scarborough project.