MMHE awarded Jerun EPCIC contract by SapuraOMV

Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE) has secured a contract by SapuraOMV Upstream for the engineering, procurement, construction, transportation & installation, and hook-up & commissioning services (EPCIC) at the Jerun Development Project, offshore Sarawak.

The work scope includes the construction of topside, jacket and piles of a central processing platform (CPP). It also includes the design engineering of a 30-inch carbon steel pipeline from the CPP to the existing E11R-B platform to commingle with the existing trunkline to the Petronas Malaysia LNG Plant in Bintulu.

The facilities will be installed in the Jerun gas field, operated by SapuraOMV.

Encik Pandai Othman, managing director and CEO of MMHE’s parent company MHB, commented: “We are truly honoured to have been entrusted with such a significant project by SapuraOMV Upstream (Sarawak) Inc. and partners. This is indeed an acknowledgement of our technical competencies and commercial competitiveness in this industry and demonstrates MHB’s capability in providing integrated and value-added solutions. Backed by our skilled, experienced and passionate workforce, we are fully committed to deliver this project safely, timely and meeting the stringent quality requirements of the client.”