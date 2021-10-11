MMT appoints interim CEO

Swedish marine survey specialist MMT, an Ocean Infinity company, has appointed Sara Båth-Dahlström as the company’s new CEO.

Båth-Dahlström, who takes over on an interim basis, from Per-Olof Sverlinger, has been with MMT since 2019.

MMT was acquired by Ocean Infinity earlier this year. Oliver Plunkett, CEO of Ocean Infinity, said: “Sara’s background in both onshore business and offshore operational roles mean she is uniquely placed to take on this leadership role. Sara will lead MMT through its next phase of continued growth and integration within Ocean Infinity.”