EuropeOffshore

MMT appoints interim CEO

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 12, 2021
0 9 Less than a minute
MMT

Swedish marine survey specialist MMT, an Ocean Infinity company, has appointed Sara Båth-Dahlström as the company’s new CEO.

Båth-Dahlström, who takes over on an interim basis, from Per-Olof Sverlinger, has been with MMT since 2019.

MMT was acquired by Ocean Infinity earlier this year. Oliver Plunkett, CEO of Ocean Infinity, said: “Sara’s background in both onshore business and offshore operational roles mean she is uniquely placed to take on this leadership role. Sara will lead MMT through its next phase of continued growth and integration within Ocean Infinity.”

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 12, 2021
0 9 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button