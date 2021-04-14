MMT awarded site survey contract on North Sea energy island

Swedish marine survey specialist MMT, an Ocean Infinity company, has been selected by Energinet to carry out the initial surveys of the seabed area beneath the future Energy Island in the North Sea.

The work scope includes pre-construction geophysical and seismic surveys in the 526 km2 area from May 2021 to September 2022.

The survey will be used to produce a detailed digital map of the seabed and underlying geological layers to allow construction of the artificial island and around 200 offshore wind turbines.

Poul-Jacob Vilhelmsen, project manager for Energinet’s work on the future energy islands in Danish waters, said: “The geophysical studies have to cover a very large area, and it’s important that they meet the time schedule. We are therefore pleased that a very experienced and professional company like MMT will be performing the surveying in the North Sea.”

Per-Olof Sverlinger, CEO of MMT, said: “This project is a big step forward in the world’s transition to renewable energy. MMT and the Ocean Infinity group is committed to contributing to a more sustainable future and as such, is delighted to continue our service delivery to Energinet by playing a significant role in the development of this pioneering energy infrastructure; providing the data needed to ensure an environmentally conscious, successful development.”

A purpose built, artificial island in the North Sea, Energy Island is set to be the world’s first offshore wind energy hub.

Once established, the Island will convert and distribute power to several countries. Initially it will produce 3 GW of power, increasing to 10 GW in the following years.