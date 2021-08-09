MMT awarded survey contract on French offshore wind project

Swedish marine survey specialist MMT, an Ocean Infinity company, has been awarded a contract by the French transmission grid operator Réseau de Transport d’Electricité (RTE) to identify unexploded ordnance (UXO) along the export cable route of the Calvados offshore wind farm (Courseulles-sur-Mer).

The award follows a UXO survey deal won by James Fisher Renewables’ subsidiary Mojo Maritime France for the Fécamp offshore wind project.

The 448 MW Calvados offshore wind project is comprised of 64 wind turbines located more than 10 km from the Bessin coastline and occupies a total surface area of approximately 45 sq km. It is being developed by EDF Renewables, Enbridge, CPP Investments and wpd.

The wind farm is scheduled for commissioning in 2024. It will generate the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of 630,000 people, or over 90% of the Calvados French department’s population.