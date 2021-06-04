MMT awarded US wind cable route survey

Swedish marine survey specialist MMT, an Ocean Infinity company, has been awarded a contract by Equinor to carry out export cable route surveys for the Beacon Wind offshore wind farm in the US.

The contract is in addition to the offshore survey work awarded to MMT in 2020, which was completed in May 2021.

MMT will conduct a combination of geophysical, geotechnical, environmental and benthic surveys along the export route of Beacon Wind sites one and two.

The project is led by MMT team based in Providence and is expected to be completed in July this year.

The Beacon Wind offshore wind farm is located some 32 km south of Massachusetts and 96 km off the coast of New York. When completed, Beacon Wind one will provide 1.23 GW of offshore wind power to the State of New York.

Beacon Wind is being developed by Equinor and BP through their 50/50 strategic partnership in the US.