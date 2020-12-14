MODEC awarded operations contract by Woodside for Sangomar FPSO

Japan’s MODEC has signed a contract with Woodside for the operations and maintenance of the FPSO vessel for the Sangomar Field Development phase 1, offshore Senegal.

The contract follows the FPSO purchase contract signed between Woodside and MODEC in January for the supply of the FPSO. MODEC will be responsible for the operations and maintenance of the FPSO, including all in-country installation and commissioning activities for a period of ten years. The contract includes ten one-year extension optons.

The FPSO is scheduled for deliver in 2023.

“We are delighted and proud that Woodside awarded us the contract for the operations and maintenance of the memorable first FPSO for Senegalese waters further to another major contract for the supply of this FPSO,” commented Yuji Kozai, president and CEO of MODEC.