Modec bags FEED contract for ExxonMobil’s FPSO in Guyana

Japanese floater expert Modec has inked a contract to perform front-end engineering and design (FEED) for a floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) at ExxonMobil’s Uaru development project in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

The FEED contract award relates to the initial funding by ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), to begin FEED activities related to the FPSO design and to secure the second M350TM hull for FPSO service.

Following FEED and subject to government approvals in Guyana of the development plan, project sanction including final investment decision by ExxonMobil, and EEPGL’s release of the second phase (EPCI) of work, Modec is expected to construct the FPSO and install in Guyana. Modec is also anticipated to operate the FPSO for an initial duration of 10 years, with potential options for continuation.

Modec will design and construct the FPSO based on its M350 newbuild design. Uaru will be the second M350 hull used for FPSO service. The FPSO will be designed to produce 250,000 bopd, will have an associated gas treatment capacity of 540m cfpd and a water injection capacity of 350,000 bpd.

The FPSO will be the fifth ExxonMobil unit in Guyana. It will be installed at a water depth of about 2000 m using a Sofec spread mooring system and will be able to store around 2m barrels of crude oil. The unit will also be Modec’s first for use in Guyana and the company’s 18th FPSO/FSO vessel delivered for use in South America.