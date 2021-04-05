Modec president and CEO steps down due to ill-health

Japanese floater expert Modec said its president and CEO Yuji Kozai has resigned and will be replaced by Takeshi Kanamori who has served as executive vice president.

According to Modec, Kozai stepped down from his position due to ill-health.

“The changes are also to further drive growth and increase corporate value under new leadership amidst changes in the business environment,” Modec said.

The newly-appointed president and CEO Kanamori said that, going forward, Modec will aim to optimise its business portfolio in offshore wind power and seabed mineral resources harvesting.

Kozai will continue as executive advisor of the company.