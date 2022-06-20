Modec taps Havfram for Sangomar field work

Norway-headquartered subsea services provider Havfram has announced a contract award from Modec Offshore Production Systems for the pre-installation of the subsea mooring system for floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit in 2022.

Modec will supply this facility to Woodside for deployment in Senegal as part of the Sangomar field development Phase 1 project. This phase will target approximately 230 m barrels of crude oil.

“The Sangomar field development Phase 1 FPSO mooring pre-lay project is another significant mooring project award, in what is a core business line and important region for Havfram. This award, the second complex mooring project award in Africa made to Havfram in the last 12 months, further enhances our already strong track record in mooring projects and we are proud to have been chosen by MODEC for their award of such an important project” said Odd Strømsnes, CEO, Havfram.

This is the fourth project Havfram has been awarded off the northwest African coast in recent years. Under the contract, Havfram will utilise its in-house expertise to project manage, engineer, store and transport and install nine suction piles and corresponding mooring lines, 100 km from shore in approximately 780 m water depth.

Havfram’s project management and engineering team will be based in Stavanger, Norway and Aberdeen, UK. Havfram is also currently contracted for similar critical start-up processes for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO offshore Mauritania and the Johan Castberg and Jotun FPSO on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.