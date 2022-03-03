Modern American Recycling Services acquires DSCV

Louisiana-based Modern American Recycling Services (MARS) has bolstered its offshore decommissioning and subsea installation portfolio with the acquisition of the 2012-built diving support construction vessel (DSCV) Captain America, formerly known as Caballo Marango .

The vessel will be owned by MARS and operated by Shore Offshore Services. It will maintain its Panamanian flag while following ABS guidelines and relocate to its new homeport in Pascagoula, Mississippi, where the vessel will undergo the necessary service and maintenance required to get it back into class by the end of 2022.

MARS said the 141.7 m long Captain America will be outfitted to perform floating platform and FPSO decommissioning, subsea work, small flexible flowline, cable and umbilical lay/retrieval, drilling rig equipment change, and wind farm construction. In addition, the ship can be used for decommissioning preparatory work, platform support for maintenance, field upgrades, and can provide offshore support as a flotel with accommodation for close to 400 people.

“Acquiring a dive and construction vessel ensures that we are ready to serve our clients’ needs now and in the future. This investment prepares us for the increase in the market and allows us to maintain our leadership position. We are sure that Captain America will have an impressive career in the MARS fleet,” said Dwight Caton, president of MARS.