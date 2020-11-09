Asia

Modi expands shipping ministry

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers November 9, 2020
0 76 Less than a minute

India’s Ministry of Shipping will be renamed as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, prime minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday.

“It is being expanded. In developed economies, in most places, the shipping ministry also takes care of ports and waterways. In India, the shipping ministry does a lot of work related to port and waterways. Clarity in name will also bring about clarity in work,” Modi said while inaugurating a new ropax ferry service on the country’s west coast.

Clarity in name will also bring about clarity in work

The Modi administration has placed great emphasis on expanding coastal shipping as a way to reduce congestion on the nation’s roads and railways.

Tags
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close