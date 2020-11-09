Modi expands shipping ministry

India’s Ministry of Shipping will be renamed as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, prime minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday.

“It is being expanded. In developed economies, in most places, the shipping ministry also takes care of ports and waterways. In India, the shipping ministry does a lot of work related to port and waterways. Clarity in name will also bring about clarity in work,” Modi said while inaugurating a new ropax ferry service on the country’s west coast. Clarity in name will also bring about clarity in work

The Modi administration has placed great emphasis on expanding coastal shipping as a way to reduce congestion on the nation’s roads and railways.