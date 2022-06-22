Modus charters in Vroon MPSV

Darlington-based offshore contractor Modus has chartered a 2012-built multipurpose offshore support vessel, VOS Sweet , from Vroon Offshore Services.

The vessel has been booked to support a contract for pipeline inspection work in the Dutch North Sea sector and is set to be mobilised from the Modus Middlesbrough marine base on June 30.

The Dutch-flagged ship will be fitted with a Modus hybrid autonomous underwater vehicle (HAUV), a full survey spread for pipeline and geophysical surveys, and a remotely operated vehicle (ROV). Upon completion of the contract, Modus said it will have some availability by mid-July.

“The charter of VOS Sweet means we can continue to build on our in-house expertise and offer a flexible, high-quality and reliable service that reaffirms our continuing commitment to the energy industry for the provision of high tech, smart solutions. With it, additional work streams and a new client base will be opened to us,” said Mike Arnold, chief commercial officer at Modus.