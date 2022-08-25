AsiaBunkeringDry CargoTankers

MOL adds more LNG-powered ships, lays out fuel mix plans through to 2050

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 25, 2022
MOL

Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) is growing its LNG-fuelled fleet, announcing today orders for gas-powered newcastlemaxes to be built at CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding and two VLCCs to be constructed by Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering. This marks the first time a Japanese company has ordered LNG-fuelled VLCCs. All ships contracted will deliver in 2025 and 2026. Prices have not been revealed.

The orders take MOL’s LNG-fuelled fleet to 16 ships with the company saying today it plans to order plenty more, with a view to eventually substituting many of them with synthetic methane produced using renewable energy sources.

More pertinently, MOL, the largest shipping company in Japan in dwt terms, included in its release today its predicted fleet fuel mix going forward to 2050. The forecast sees ammonia and hydrogen fuelled ships being ordered this decade and for these two fuel types set to become the dominant forms of propulsion in the decades ahead for the Tokyo-headquartered company.

