MOL and Bearing expand partnership to develop AI-powered smart routing engine

Jason Jiang Jason JiangFebruary 10, 2021
MOL

Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Silicon Valley-based AI technology startup Bearing to develop a range of products including an AI-powered smart routing engine through various trials and intensive discussion concerning ship modeling.

According to MOL, the routing engine automatically analyzes multiple potential routes for a given voyage and recommends prudent, efficient routing through use of optimal main engine output and propeller RPM profiles.

The two companies started their partnership in 2019 with the goal of improving shipping efficiencies within the maritime industry.

“MOL, at its highest organizational levels, continuously monitors the condition of our fleet to ensure optimum operational efficiency and prudent safe navigation by combining the technologies of Bearing as well as other existing and new solutions. MOL accepts its social obligation to take innovative steps to help solve environmental issues such as greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, air pollution and biodiversity impediments,” MOL said in a release.

