MOL and DSME demonstrate cryo-powered regas system

Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) have successfully tested a cryo-powered regas system.

In a floating storage and regasification Unit (FSRU), LNG is warmed with seawater and regasified. However, during this test, held at DSME’s R&D premises in southern South Korea, the energy normally released by the degasifying process was captured and used to run a specially designed turbine to generate electricity.

Throughout the test, MOL and DSME verified that the system successfully generated electricity up to its rated capacity.

The partners are now preparing to scale up the technology and believe it has the potential to reduce the overall CO2 emissions from a FSRU by about 50%.