Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) GAIL, India’s largest public utility, have signed a time charter contract for a newbuilding LNG carrier and a joint ownership of an existing LNG carrier.

The newbuilding vessel will be the second MOL Group LNG carrier serving GAIL; the parties signed a contract for the first vessel in 2019.

MOL’s current management plans have a strong accent on business expansion in Asia, especially in India.