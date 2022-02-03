AsiaGas

MOL and Mitsubishi develop ammonia FSRU

Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has completed a concept study on a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) for ammonia fuel, in collaboration with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding.

In addition, MOL, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, and Kansai Electric Power have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to bring an ammonia FSRU to market.

Conventionally, FSRUs are used as floating facilities that receive LNG offshore for storage, regasify it onboard, and send it to shore. It offers the advantages of shorter construction time and lower costs in comparison to construction of onshore storage tanks and regasification plants.

MOL is focusing plenty of resources into ammonia of late, having reentered the ammonia trades last year after a five-year hiatus, buying the 35,000 cu m Green Pioneer.

In August last year, MOL ordered what will become the largest ammonia carrier in the world when it delivers from Namura Shipbuilding in 2025. It is also working on bringing an ammonia bunkering vessel to market.

