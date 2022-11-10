MOL books three more LNG newbuilds in China for QatarEnergy

Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has signed another long-term charter contract with QatarEnergy for three newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

The vessels will be built at CSSC-affiliated Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding and are scheduled for delivery in 2027.

MOL signed a long-term charter contract with QatarEnergy in April 2022 for four newbuilds, and the latest deal will now see seven ships serve Qatar’s state-owned North Field expansion project, which will increase LNG production capacity from 77m tons per year to 126m tons per year by 2027.

The first four 174,000 cu m vessels will also be built at Hudong-Zhonghua slated for delivery from 2024 through 2025.