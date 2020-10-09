AsiaOperations

MOL branches out into human resources

Japan’s largest shipowner Mitsui OSK Line (MOL) is branching out into the human resources business.

MOL has teamed with an old business partner, Magsaysay Group, in the Philippines to form a new joint venture HR consulting company called MM Empower Corp. MOL has relied on Magsaysay’s vast stream of seafaring talent to man many of its ships over the years.

MOL said the new business would be aimed at fellow Japanese companies in areas such as aviation, construction, engineering, power generation, railways and agriculture. It aims to help companies that are hiring overseas employees for the first time, or those aiming to expand the scale of their business. The new venture comes as the Japanese government eases rules for overseas workers coming to the East Asian nation.

Linda Ho McAfee (pictured) will serve as president of the new company.

