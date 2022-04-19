MOL Chemical Tankers sets out to fuel all its ships with biodiesel from Trafigura

The chemical tanker division of Japan’s largest shipowner, Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), is forming a biodiesel fuel supply tie-up with Trafigura. MOL Chemical Tankers has signed a memorandum of understanding with Trafigura and its joint venture firm TFG Marine for a joint study on the full-scale supply of biodiesel fuel all its operated vessels in bunkering ports around the world. Based on the MOU, the companies will move forward with the study, with the intention to establish a global supply of biodiesel for all of MOL Chemical Tankers’s operated fleet.

As a part of the joint study, the companies have conducted a sea trial using TFG Marine-supplied biodiesel on the chemical tanker Niseko Galaxy.

The use of biodiesel is expected to achieve a 25 to 30% reduction in CO2 emissions on a mix of 30% biodiesel and 70% conventional heavy fuel oil, MOL claimed in a release today.

MOL has been experimenting with many biofuels of late including sea trials of one containing a micro-algae not dissimilar to brown seaweed.