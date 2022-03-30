AsiaOperations

MOL debuts new online shop, unable to provide shipping costs

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 30, 2022
Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), Japan’s largest shipping line by dwt, has debuted a new shop.

MOL Shop sells used ship equipment from vessel demolition yards in Turkey.

Currently, mainly antique items account for most of the listings on the new cross-border e-commerce website, but the company is looking at ways to expand the selection in the future with large items such as ship equipment and lifeboats.

MOL said today it will also look at expanding its sales coverage to include ship recycling yards in India and Bangladesh.

Ironically for a shipping company starting an online shop, MOL stated that due to the “instability” in the market, the company is unable to provide shipping costs at the moment. Customers can complete an order without paying anything. Once they are informed about shipping costs with a separate email, the buyer will receive a link to pay.

