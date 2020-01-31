MOL details restructuring measures

January 31st, 2020

Japan’s largest shipping company by fleet size and revenues, Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), has announced a restructuring today.

Effective April 1, the start of the Japanese financial year, MOL is creating new senior roles, including a chief environment and sustainability officer and a chief digital officer.

MOL will also establish an offshore gas project division to focus on FSRU projects and LNG bunker vessels as it spends ever greater amounts beefing up its offshore fleet.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

