MOL details restructuring measures

Japan’s largest shipping company by fleet size and revenues, Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), has announced a restructuring today.

Effective April 1, the start of the Japanese financial year, MOL is creating new senior roles, including a chief environment and sustainability officer and a chief digital officer.

MOL will also establish an offshore gas project division to focus on FSRU projects and LNG bunker vessels as it spends ever greater amounts beefing up its offshore fleet.